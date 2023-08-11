Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Tajikistan Materials 11 August 2023 09:30 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan's exports to Azerbaijan up, while imports record down

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 11. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan amounted to $1.786 million from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, which is 30.9 percent less than $2.587 million in the first half of 2022.

Tajikistan’s imports from Azerbaijan totaled $1.745 million, declining 31.7 percent compared to $2.558 million in January–June 2022. On the contrary, the country’s exports to Azerbaijan from January through June 2023 rose by 41.5 percent year-on-year, from $28,600 to $40,490.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $26.1 billion from January through June 2023, increasing by 5.36 percent or $1.3 billion compared to the same period in 2022 ($24.8 billion).

Exports reached $17.9 billion during the reported period, which is $511.2 million, or 2.77 percent, less than in the same period last year.

During the first half of 2023, Azerbaijan's imports totaled about $8.1 billion, increasing by $1.8 billion (28.97 percent) compared to the corresponding period of 2022. Meanwhile, foreign trade turnover in Tajikistan decreased by 2.8 percent, or by $98.2 million year-on-year, in the first half of 2023, amounting to $3.42 billion.

