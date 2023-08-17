Tajikistan-Switzerland trade dynamics drastically shift in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. There has been a significant shift in Tajikistan's trade with Switzerland from January through June 2023, compared to the previous year, according to the information provided to Trend by Federal Office for Customs and Border Security of Switzerland.

The export figures from Tajikistan to Switzerland saw huge drop: the figure reached only 205,562 CFH ($234,427), while in 1H2022 it stood at 265.888 million CFH ($303.2 million).

The majority of Tajik exports to Switzerland were dominated by precious metals and gemstones, accounting for 265.672 million CFH ($302.9 million).

While the statistics for 1H2023 listed as being provisional, the drop in precious metals and gemstones export from Tajikistan to Switzerland decreased 1292-fold, thus affecting the entire trade balance.

On the import side, Tajikistan's imports from Switzerland surged to 32.461 million CFH ($37 million) in the first half of 2023, marking a notable increase from 525,136 CFH ($598,875) during the same period in 2022. The major share of the Tajikistan's imports from Switzerland fell on precious metals and gemstones, amounting to 27.279 million CFH ($31.1 million).

This led to Switzerland's trade balance with Tajikistan amounting to 32.255 million CFH ($36.7 million) in the first half of 2023.