Georgia's exports to Tajikistan surge, imports decline

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 20. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Georgia reached $29.312 million from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) indicates a 2.3 times increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($12.418 million).

During this period, the majority of the trade turnover constituted Georgian exports to Tajikistan, amounting to $29.273 million. The figure increased by 2.4 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($12.131 million).

However, Georgian imports from Tajikistan amounted to $38,930 from January through September 2023. This is a drop of 7.3 times compared to the same period in 2022 ($286,610). In 2023, Georgia imported goods from Tajikistan only in April, May, and August.

Tajikistan and Georgia's total trade turnover reached $22.9 million in 2022, which is 1.8 times greater than the $12.5 million registered in 2021.

Georgia's exports to Tajikistan totaled $22.6 million, increasing 1.8 times compared to $12.4 million in 2021. The country's imports from Tajikistan in 2022 totaled $304,250, up by 5.7 times over the $53,170 recorded in 2021.