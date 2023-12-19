EDB raises its projection for Tajikistan's economic growth

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 19. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) anticipates that Tajikistan's GDP growth rate for 2023 will reach 8.2 percent, Trend reports.

This projection is an improvement over the 7.9 percent projected in June 2023.

According to the bank, the country's GDP increased by 8.3 percent year on year between January and September. Trade and construction made significant contributions to this economic activity throughout the first three quarters of 2023.

However, GDP growth is predicted to decrease marginally between October and December 2023. One of the reasons for this delay will be a decrease in remittances to Tajikistan as a result of the Russian ruble's weakness.

At the same time, EDB predicts Tajikistan's GDP growth rate in 2024 to be 7.3 percent, up from 5.8 percent in June.

The bank's analysts clarify that there will be some deceleration in 2024 compared to the GDP growth in 2023. This slowdown will be attributed to the deterioration in the external economic environment, including the slowing growth rates in Russia and major global economies.

"The expansion of capacities in the industrial sector, primarily in metallurgy, energy, textile, and food industries, along with accompanying investment activities, including those within the framework of the government's economic development programs, will continue to support the growth of Tajikistan's GDP in 2024," the EDB reported.

Additionally, the bank expects GDP growth to reach 6.3 percent in 2025 and 7.1 percent in 2026.