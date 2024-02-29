ADB, Tajikistan discuss cooperation priorities

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 29. Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor, and Sofia Shakil, Director of Human and Social Development at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), held discussions on cooperation, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance, during the meeting, both parties exchanged views on current challenges and prospects for collaboration in various economic sectors, including digitalization, energy, education, healthcare, and others.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Tajikistan and ADB expressed readiness to expand cooperation in the discussed areas.

Since 1998, ADB has been collaborating with Tajikistan. In line with the bank's partnership strategy with Tajikistan for 2021-2025, ADB's operations in the country focus on three strategic priorities: supporting structural reforms to enhance resource distribution and mobilization, improving labor productivity through human capital development, and contributing to the improvement of living conditions through strategic investments.

By April 2023, ADB had allocated $2.48 billion for 184 projects and technical assistance initiatives in Tajikistan.