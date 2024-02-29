Tajikistan urges Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to back Rogun HPP construction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 29. Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin, discussed the issue of attracting funds for the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the country with Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, during the meeting, Zavqizoda emphasized the country's significant energy potential, particularly in green energy, and urged the director general of the Abu Dhabi Fund to finance the construction of the Rogun HPP as well as solar and wind power stations. The ministry noted that this proposal was well received.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed readiness to further expand trade and economic cooperation.

The Rogun HPP is currently under construction on the Vakhsh river. Once completed, the Rogun dam, standing at a height of 335 meters, will be the tallest in the world. The power station is anticipated to have a capacity of 3,600 MW, making it the largest hydroelectric power plant in Central Asia.

It is estimated that upon full commissioning, the Rogun HPP will generate an annual electricity output ranging from 13 to 17 billion kilowatt-hours.