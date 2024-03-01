Russia's Nordwind Airlines to resume flights from Ufa to Tajikistan's Khujand

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 1. Russia’s Nordwind Airlines will resume direct regular flights from Ufa to Tajikistan's second most populous city, Khujand, starting March 7, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the press service of Ufa International Airport, departures are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays on Boeing 737-800 aircraft, accommodating 189 passengers. Departure from Ufa is set for 05:25 (GMT+5), with a flight duration of 3 hours.

During a press conference summarizing the year 2023, Dilshod Safarzoda, the Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the government of Tajikistan, said that almost 88 percent of flights between Tajikistan and Russia are operated by Russian airlines, with the remaining 12 percent managed by Somon Air, Tajikistan's national airline.

Safarzoda noted that flight routes from Tajikistan cover all regions of Russia, including the Central part, Siberia, and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. Multiple flights are available to major cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg. He emphasized the continued interest of Russian airlines in initiating flights to Tajikistan, with ongoing proposals under consideration.

Nordwind Airlines, formed in 2008, is one of Russia's largest airlines in terms of passenger traffic.