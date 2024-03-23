Tajik Interior Ministry denies involvement of its citizens in Moscow terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Three citizens of Tajikistan, whose APBs were circulated in Telegram channels after the terrorist attack in Moscow, are not involved in the crime in Russia, said the Tajik Interior Ministry, Trend reports

According to the information, two of them are in the country at the moment, and the other one is working in Russian Samara city.

Rivodjiddin Islomov and Mahmadrasul Nasriddinov arrived in Tajikistan from Russia on November 26, 2023, and are currently at their place of residence. The Interior Ministry also provided a photo of them. Additionally, Rustam Nazarov is currently employed as a cab driver in Samara, according to the Interior Ministry.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 115 people.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

