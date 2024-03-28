Tajik Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts Novruz holiday celebration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan held a solemn reception in Baku to celebrate one of the most significant holidays - Novruz, Trend reports.

The distinguished guests of the event were diplomats, ambassadors, artists, and cultural representatives.

The festive evening included an introduction to the national traditions and customs of celebrating Novruz in Tajikistan.

The guests had the opportunity to enjoy colorful national dances and listen to traditional music.

The Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurakhmon addressed the guests with a speech.

"In these days, in many countries around the world, including Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, one of the oldest holidays of humanity is celebrated - Novruz. This holiday marks the arrival of spring, the equinox, and the rebirth of nature.

I want to emphasize that Novruz is widely celebrated in all corners of Azerbaijan, and this event is treated with special reverence, which is truly amazing. The Novruz holiday, which unites common traditions and is a manifestation of friendship and brotherhood, is also celebrated in many countries around the world - from Central Asia to the Balkans.

For this reason, at the joint initiative of Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the Novruz holiday was included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009, and in 2010, the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Novruz.

Our ancestors celebrated Novruz with great splendor 5,000 years ago. Since ancient times, large public celebrations were held during Novruz. Preparation for the holiday was done in advance. The streets in villages and cities were cleaned and decorated. Festive markets and fairs were organized, and people danced and sang songs on the streets. Traditional sports competitions such as horse racing, goat pulling (buzkashi), wrestling, and much more were organized.

Fortunately, these ancient traditions have been preserved and are still alive in Tajikistan. Novruz is traditionally accompanied by public celebrations, festive processions, concerts, culinary and sports competitions, large fairs, and culminates in a spectacular fireworks display.

Men dress in traditional costumes and enthusiastically participate in races and other competitions, jumping over bonfires, while women dress in traditional chakan (the national Tajik dress decorated with embroidery) and wear elegant tubeteikas (traditional Central Asian caps). One of the most beautiful and elegant girls is chosen as the princess of spring (Malikai Navruz), who congratulates everyone on the holiday and the arrival of spring, treating guests to the main festive dish of Novruz, sumalak (wheat pudding). People dance and sing songs.

Moreover, two festive tables are set for Novruz: "haftseen" and "haftshin." "Seen" and "shin" are the names of the letters "s" and "sh" in the Persian alphabet, and "haft" means seven. Additionally, a mirror, candles, and colored eggs symbolizing light, beauty, and the renewal of nature are placed on the table.

We have a lot in common when celebrating Novruz. However, each nation has its own unique traditions and customs passed down from generation to generation. I am serving as an ambassador to Azerbaijan for the first time, and from the very first days of my presence in this beautiful country, I have encountered numerous delightful customs. Among them is the celebration of Novruz, which is one of the main holidays here.

One of the most fascinating things for me was the celebration of the four Tuesdays before Novruz, symbolizing the four elements of nature: water, fire, air, and earth. These symbols reflect the origin of Novruz, rooted in the lifestyle of our ancestors, and provide a philosophical basis for the development of humanity. The Azerbaijani people have managed to preserve traditions associated with celebrating Novruz.

In essence, Novruz calls on people to uphold equality, tolerance, friendliness, and forgiveness - qualities that contribute to peace and prosperity. And even in the 21st century, the century of technology, Novruz continues to be celebrated, enriching hearts, minds, and spiritually developing our society.

On this positive note, I once again congratulate everyone on the Novruz holiday and wish you good health, happiness, and prosperity!" The ambassador concluded.

The event continued with the performance of the talented singer Jahongir Zaripov, who was specially invited to the celebration from Tajikistan. The guests were also treated to national dishes of Tajik cuisine: oshi palov (rice dish), sumanak (sweet paste made from young wheatgrass and wheat flour), mantu (a type of dumpling), sambusa (buns stuffed with meat and sometimes with vegetables), and chakchak (fried dough).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel