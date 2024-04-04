Tajikistan, Turkmenistan moot expansion of ties in oil and gas sectors

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 4. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, former President of Turkmenistan and current Chairman of the People's Council of the country, discussed matters related to the development and expansion of ties in the oil and gas sectors, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, the discussion also delved into deepening cooperation in fields such as chemistry, metallurgy, industry, agriculture, transportation, and freight. They highlighted the significance of broadening interregional relations by expanding cooperation between entities and establishing connections between sister cities of the two countries.

Furthermore, cultural and humanitarian cooperation were emphasized during the meeting. Both parties exchanged views on coordinating cooperation within regional and international organizations and further supporting each other's global initiatives.

Attention was given to regional security matters, including combating terrorism and extremism.

Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tajikistan for an official visit on April 4. The official meetings and negotiations between Rahmon and Berdimuhamedov resulted in the signing of various documents.