EBRD weighs bettering Bokhtar water infrastructure in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 8. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has assessed a project aimed at extending a sovereign loan of up to 4 million euro to Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the goal of this financial assistance is to help improve crucial water supply infrastructure in Bokhtar.



This loan will be augmented with investment grants from the EBRD Shareholder Special Fund (SSF) and/or other international contributors. The monies will subsequently be transferred to Khojagii Manziliyu Kommunali Bokhtar Water and Wastewater Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Khojagii Manziliyu Kommunali State Unitary Enterprise.



The EBRD emphasizes that the project's goal is to improve the operational efficiency of the company and the water sector through a series of policy initiatives.



The effort aims to improve water resource and energy efficiency, reduce pollution, and alleviate ecological degradation in Tajikistan by implementing an Integrated Water Resource Management strategy to river basin servicing.

Finally, the project is expected to reduce water waste and increase access to clean water for a broader portion of the population.



The loan will mature in 15 years, including a four-year grace period.



Meanwhile, the EBRD's existing loan portfolio in Tajikistan was 482 million euros for 69 active projects as of January 31, 2024. As of the reporting date, the EBRD's cumulative investments in Tajikistan were 919 million euros, divided among 165 projects, with the private sector accounting for 13 percent.