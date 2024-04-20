IMF raises expectations for Tajikistan's real GDP growth

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 20. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Tajikistan’s real GDP growth to reach 6.5 percent in 2024, Trend reports.

This amount has risen from 5 percent expected in the IMF's October economic estimate. However, GDP is expected to fall to 4.5 percent by 2025.

Meanwhile, the World Bank (WB) predicts Tajikistan's GDP to expand by 6.5 percent in 2024. The bank expects Tajikistan's economic growth to decline to 4.5 percent in both 2025 and 2026.

Similarly, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) expects Tajikistan's GDP to rise by 6.5 percent this year and next.

In addition, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the country's economic progress in his address to the Supreme Assembly at the end of 2023. He noted that Tajikistan's GDP increased by 8.3 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching over 130 billion somoni ($11 billion).