JICA donates medical equipment to Tajikistan's hospitals

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 24. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has provided 42 types of medical equipment, including CT scanners, endoscopes, and an angiography system, to Tajikistan's "Shifobakhsh" National Medical Center and the Republican National Center of Cardiovascular Surgery, Trend reports.

According to the agency, the initiative is expected to greatly improve the healthcare system in Tajikistan, especially with regard to the early diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases, strokes, cancer, and other lifestyle-related ailments. All together, these ailments account for around 70 percent of all deaths in the nation.

JICA's cooperation with Tajikistan spans over two decades, underscoring its unwavering commitment to enhancing access to healthcare services and fortifying the nation's health system.

The organization remains committed to ensuring equitable healthcare access for all, especially given the high disease burden of lifestyle-related diseases and the 90 percent childhood mortality rate from infectious diseases.

It was noted that JICA pursues Universal Health Coverage in Tajikistan, striving to strike a delicate balance between infectious disease control, maternal and child health, and lifestyle-related disease management. As a result of what they've learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, JICA is hell-bent on helping the people of Tajikistan get healthier and happier.