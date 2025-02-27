Tajikistan's Sughd FEZ sees rise in industrial output

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 27. The industrial production volume in the Sughd free economic zone (FEZ) of Tajikistan amounted to 442 million somoni ($40.743 million) in 2024, Trend reports.

The production increased by 25.2 percent or 89.1 million somoni ($8.2 million) compared to 2023. In addition to industrial production, the total value of construction and service works in the reporting period reached 4.4 million somoni ($405, 587).

Furthermore, the export value of products from businesses within the FEZ reached 141.5 million somoni ($13 million), which is a 5 percent increase compared to 2023.

In 2024, the FEZ registered seven new entities, bringing the total number of registered participants to 41. Of these, 21 entities are involved in production, construction, and service activities.

Established in 2009, the Sughd FEZ is located in the city of Khujand and offers a special legal status for both national and foreign entrepreneurs. The FEZ covers an area of 320 hectares and operates under a 50-year development term.

The FEZ has special customs and tax regimes, as well as simplified registration procedures for its residents. Additionally, government intervention in the financial and economic activities of businesses is prohibited, except in cases outlined by Tajikistan’s legislation.

Meanwhile, the industrial output in the Sughd region of Tajikistan reached 30.3 billion somoni ($2.7 billion), which is a 20.1 percent increase compared to 2023