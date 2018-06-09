Turkmen president signs pardon decree on occasion of Ramadan

9 June 2018 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree pardoning convicted persons in honor of the sacred Gadyr gijesi.

Gadyr gijesi is the Holy Night of Omnipotence for the Islamic world, which falls on the days of Ramadan.

The document says that this decision was made in order to further strengthen the unity and cohesion of the Turkmen society and each family.

The decree reads that 611 citizens will be released from further serving the main imprisonment punishment as well as from additional punishment in the form of residence in a certain area.

