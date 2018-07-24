Turkmenistan opens visa center for tourists in Beijing

24 July 2018 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 24

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The official opening of the "Silk Road" visa service center of Turkmenistan has taken place in Beijing, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in China and the leading consulting company Beijing Sungxiong Foreign Service company have acted as the initiators of the establishment of the visa service center.

"Silk Road", which is situated in the prestigious "Sanlitun" district of the Chinese capital, will provide comprehensive advisory services to tourists and companies.

The range of services includes SMS-notifications, photocopying of documents, online documentation of insurance policy, mobile biometrics and courier delivery.

The Chinese companies are represented in the Turkmen market in oil and gas and telecommunications spheres, transport, agriculture, textile, chemical and food industries, health care and construction sectors.

China has implemented a number of major projects in the gas sector. In particular, CNPC company is taking part in the development of the contract territory of "Bagtyyarlyk" and construction of facilities on the giant gas field "Galkynysh". Since 2009, China imports Turkmen gas with the prospect of increasing the volume of gas imports to 65 billion cubic meters of fuel per year.

According to data for 2016, about forty enterprises with Chinese capital are functioning, and about 70 investment projects totaling more than $4 billion and 2.3 billion yuans have been registered in Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan starts production of polypropylene film
Economy news 09:30
China eyes more vigorous fiscal policy short of strong stimulus
China 23 July 18:38
Shekel starts week stronger against dollar
Israel 23 July 16:20
China says it won't devalue currency to bolster exports
China 23 July 16:09
China's Xi offers fresh $295 million grant to Sri Lanka
China 23 July 13:09
Azerbaijan purchases more than 100 types of road equipment from China
Economy news 23 July 12:50
Latest
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City
Economy news 09:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 24
Economy news 09:40
Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 09:37
Territorial financial settlement center in Azerbaijan to buy fuel via tender
Tenders 09:35
Russia willing to upgrade Iran’s civil aviation fleet – official
Economy news 09:35
Iran-Canada trade turnover on the rise despite sanctions
Business 09:33
Turkmenistan starts production of polypropylene film
Economy news 09:30
Deal with Uzbekistan goes sour; GM plant in Russia still up for sale (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:29