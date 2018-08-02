OSCE consulting Turkmenistan on environmental legislation

2 August 2018 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, August 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Representatives of the State Environmental Committee on Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan, the Mejlis (parliament), Ministry of Justice and other relevant agencies of Turkmenistan discussed the development of national environmental legislation at an OSCE-organized seminar held on July 30-31, 2018 in Ashgabat, the OSCE Ashgabat office said in a message.

The seminar aimed to provide insights into international legislative provisions and standards in the area of environmental protection and to discuss possible steps for further development of national legislation in this area.

International experts elaborated on strategies and policies in the area of environmental protection, resources management and climate change and shared best practices in the OSCE region and EU countries.

The seminar addressed the legal regulation of waste management, access to drinking water and sanitation. Best national practices of the implementation of relevant international commitments were also discussed.

The seminar was held as part of the Centre’s project “Strengthening cooperation with the host country in the area of environmental protection and ecological security.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan approves rules of road transportation of dangerous goods
Turkmenistan 14:58
Ashgabat, Astana pay great attention to resolving Caspian Sea issues
Turkmenistan 13:58
Transport and logistics center established in Turkmenistan
Economy news 11:55
State oil concern of Turkmenistan to acquire drilling equipment
Tenders 11:14
Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan attaches special importance to adoption of Caspian Sea convention
Turkmenistan 11:14
Turkmenistan ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in development of hydrocarbon fields
Oil&Gas 10:35
Latest
Turkmenistan approves rules of road transportation of dangerous goods
Turkmenistan 14:58
Investments in Kazakhstan's transport, logistics sectors announced
Economy news 14:30
Ashgabat, Astana pay great attention to resolving Caspian Sea issues
Turkmenistan 13:58
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:43
Iranian banks to open branches in India – official
Economy news 13:34
Iran to generate more electricity next year – minister
Oil&Gas 13:06
Israel says Assad back in charge, Syrian front likely to be quieter
Israel 12:56
Uzbekistan to reimburse business losses caused by administrative error
Economy news 12:55
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for supply of pipelayers
Tenders 12:54