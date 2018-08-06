Turkmen authorities organize special flight for pilgrims to Mecca

6 August 2018 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Saudi Arabia welcomed 153 pilgrims from Turkmenistan for the Hajj, the Turkmen government said on Aug. 6.

A special flight was organized by the Turkmenistan Airlines by the order of the president of the country.

"On the eve of the Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice), 153 of our compatriots representing all regions and the capital will join the millions of pilgrims from all over the world who come to Mecca and Medina to perform the worship at the sacred Kaaba and traditional rituals," the Turkmen government said.

