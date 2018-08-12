Turkmenistan, UAE mull consular issues

12 August 2018 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The consultations on consular issues between Turkmenistan and the UAE were held in Abu Dhabi, the Turkmen State Migration Service said in a message.

According to the message, the representatives of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the State Migration Service and the Interior Ministry took part in the meeting.

Stressing the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in the political and cultural spheres, the sides exchanged views on a number of important issues, including the development of cooperation through consular services.

The UAE is one of the five trade partners of Turkmenistan and the volume of trade between the two countries continues to grow.

The UAE companies are well represented in the local energy market. Dragon Oil has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea since 1999 as part of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

This company is one of the biggest foreign investors in Turkmenistan. Another company Petrofac took part in the implementation of a big service project for the development of the Galkynysh gas field.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states discuss Summit preparations (PHOTO)
Politics 01:23
Turkmengas announces construction tender
Tenders 11 August 13:46
Turkmenistan, Israel stepping up business partnership
Economy news 11 August 13:07
UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools
Turkmenistan 11 August 09:52
Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan
Turkmenistan 11 August 09:40
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 11 August 09:34
Latest
Management changes at Azerbaijan’s TuranBank
Economy news 12:34
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 12:11
Azerbaijan doubles import of trucks
Economy news 11:41
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran grows by 70%
Economy news 11:10
Iran to implement finance agreement with China over rice paddies
Business 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakh city of Aktau
Politics 10:19
Deal on Caspian Sea's legal status to ban foreign warships entirely – Rouhani
Politics 09:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Six killed in bomb attack in Burkina Faso
Other News 08:45