Turkmenistan, UAE mull consular issues

The consultations on consular issues between Turkmenistan and the UAE were held in Abu Dhabi, the Turkmen State Migration Service said in a message.

According to the message, the representatives of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the State Migration Service and the Interior Ministry took part in the meeting.

Stressing the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in the political and cultural spheres, the sides exchanged views on a number of important issues, including the development of cooperation through consular services.

The UAE is one of the five trade partners of Turkmenistan and the volume of trade between the two countries continues to grow.

The UAE companies are well represented in the local energy market. Dragon Oil has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea since 1999 as part of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

This company is one of the biggest foreign investors in Turkmenistan. Another company Petrofac took part in the implementation of a big service project for the development of the Galkynysh gas field.

