Turkmenistan cooperating with UN in fight against terrorism

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan is closely coordinating its activity with the UN in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and other threats, the country’s foreign ministry said in a message.

“Turkmenistan stands for the full implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy,” the message said.

Turkmenistan cooperates with such international agencies as the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

Turkmenistan is participating in the implementation of the project being implemented by the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force of the UN Counter-Terrorism Center, in cooperation with the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat with the support of the EU and Norway.

Earlier, it was reported that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the adoption of the Ashgabat Declaration on Countering Terrorism by the Central Asian countries, as well as their continued efforts to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and its joint action plan for Central Asia.

In April 2018, Ashgabat hosted a high-level meeting titled “Towards a Comprehensive Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia”, as well as the third phase of a joint project to support a joint action plan for Central Asia was launched.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news