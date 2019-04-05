Turkmenistan improves base of international and legal documents

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

Being an active participant of international relations, Turkmenistan systematically improves the base of international and legal documents, the Turkmen embassy in Baku told Trend.

Joining the main international and legal documents of the United Nations, including those in the sphere of human rights, Turkmenistan takes practical steps on the implementation of the clauses of these documents.

In this direction, the cooperation with authoritative international organizations, primarily the United Nations and its structural agencies is the priority course of external policy of the country.

The issues of maintaining the human rights and gender equality have been and will continue to be the important component of multilateral cooperation of Turkmenistan.

Today, certain success was reached in Turkmenistan in ensuring gender equality within the Sustainable Development Goals formulated in the Agenda 2030.

Along with men, women also hold high posts in the Parliament, Ministries of Health Protection and Medical Industry, Education and other organizations of state administration of Turkmenistan.

The process of developing gender policy reflects the systematic work on improving the national legislation. Observing the assumed obligations, Turkmenistan has developed a strategy on promoting the gender equality.

The consistent steps are taken in the country on the implementation of the generally accepted international and legal norms and guidelines in the national legislation related to the creation of equal opportunities for women.

The documents and programs have been signed in the Turkmen Parliament today with international organizations to ensure the implementation of international obligations of Turkmenistan in the area of human rights and gender equality.

The following documents were signed:

-The Joint Work Plan for 2019 of the Project “Assistance in implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan of Turkmenistan for 2016-2020” between the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and the Representative office of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan;

-The Joint Work Plan for 2019 of the Project “Supporting climate resilient livelihoods in agriculture communities in drought-prone areas of Turkmenistan” between the Ministry of Agriculture and Nature Protection of Turkmenistan and the Representative office of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan;

-The Joint Work Plan for 2019 of the Project “Support to strengthening the system and mechanisms to promote gender equality” between Mejlis (the Parliament) of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund in Turkmenistan;

-The Joint Work Plan for 2019 of the Project “Support to strengthening the system and mechanisms to promote gender equality” between the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund in Turkmenistan;

-“The Program of Cooperation for 2016-2020” and the “Rolling Work Plan 2019-2020 Partnerships for Child Rights” between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio broadcasting and Cinematography, the Central Council of the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan and the UNICEF Representative office in Turkmenistan.

In the process of improving the base of international and legal documents of Turkmenistan, a special attention is paid to close cooperation with the UN and other international structures which contributes to the successful implementation of human rights and gender policy in the country.

