Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with Bahrain in chemical industry

29 May 2019 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with Ahmed Ali Al Sharyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain’s Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the parties discussed a wide range of issues in priority areas of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the possibilities of implementing joint projects in oil, gas and chemical industries, and the prospects for the production of ammonia and nitrogen were considered, the information says.

As reported, earlier GPIC held talks with representatives of Turkmengas, Turkmennebit (Turkmenneft) and Turkmenhimiya (Turkmenchemistry) state concerns, during which the issue on creation of a joint coordination working group was discussed among others.

The Turkmenhimiya State Concern plans to increase the volume and range of mineral fertilizers. The country has already launched production of key types of mineral fertilizers. Ammonia-urea plants successfully operate in the cities of Tejen and Mary, a urea plant has been commissioned in the city of Garabogaz of the Balkan Region. A workshop for the production of sulfuric acid was commissioned at the Turkmenabat Chemical Plant, where it is also planned to master the production of potash-nitrogen fertilizers from ammonium nitric acid and potassium chloride.

To this end, work is underway for the implementation of a project involving the production of highly concentrated phosphate fertilizers with an annual capacity of 170,000 tons. In addition, it is planned to start the production of ammonium sulfate, widely used in agriculture as an effective fertilizer, on the basis of sulfuric acid and ammonia produced in the country.

According to local experts, the country's raw material reserves allow for producing all types of mineral fertilizers in volumes that meet the domestic needs of the country, and for significant increasing the export potential of the industry.

In January this year, the state-owned concern announced an international tender for the construction of a production unit for producing complex mineral fertilizers. Tenders were also announced for the selection of a contractor for the design and construction of an enterprise for the production of granulated ammonium sulfate - mixed nitrogen-sulfur fertilizer, and a workshop for the production of Urea-ES nitrogen-sulfate fertilizer at the Tejencarbamide plant.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
Turkmenistan, Germany mull energy security issues
Oil&Gas 28 May 17:23
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan to buy auxiliary materials
Turkmenistan 28 May 15:08
Uzbekistan launches new railway station at border with Turkmenistan
Economy 28 May 11:35
Environmental Control Service intensifies activity in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan 27 May 17:40
Austrian business explores possibility of implementing joint projects in Turkmenistan
Economy 27 May 17:27
Latest
Baku Metro plans to work around the clock (Exclusive)
Society 10:32
Arrest warrant issued for Myanmar hardline monk Wirathu
Other News 10:23
Official rate: Prices of 24 foreign currencies down in Iran
Finance 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Special express buses to deliver fans to UEFA Europa League final in Baku
Society 09:54
MediaTek aims to take on Qualcomm with new 5G chip
Other News 09:54
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:45
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
FM: Baku expects responsible actions from Armenia’s new leadership for soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42