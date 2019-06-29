Russia ready to continue joint work with Turkmenistan - Putin

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 29

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov reiterated readiness to continue working together for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and Turkmenistan in order to strengthen peace, security and stability in Central Asia, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen media.

The letter was timed to the birthday of the Turkmen president.

“It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership relations between our countries, fruitful cooperation in all areas,” the letter says.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. The ARETI International Group (formerly Itera Group) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of the production sharing agreement (PSA) since 2009. In 2019, after a three-year break, Russia's Gazprom resumed purchases of Turkmen gas.

Moreover, Russia and Turkmenistan are initiating cooperation in the Caspian region. In particular, it is being planned to launch a freight line across the sea, which will connect Russia’s Makhachkala with the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi.

The two countries also consider joint projects, issues of the activities of Russian companies in Turkmenistan, as well as prospects for cooperation in the industrial, construction, transport, oil and gas, gas chemical and electric power industries.

Prospects for cooperation also cover important areas such as the agro-industrial complex and the supply of agricultural equipment, construction, interaction among business structures and the introduction of advanced technologies.

Turkmenistan has been recently actively developing business relations with the subjects of Russia, including the Republic of Tatarstan, the Sverdlovsk region and the federal city of St. Petersburg.

