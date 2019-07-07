Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Oman

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 7

Orazmuhammet Charyyev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Oman, Trend reports referring to a presidential decree.

The diplomat will continue to head the diplomatic mission of the country in Saudi Arabia.

An agreement to create an international transport and transit corridor between Iran, Qatar, Oman, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was signed in Ashgabat in April 2011. This agreement aims to create a reliable link between the countries of Central Asia and the ports of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

As part of this project, discussions continue on the prospects for cooperation in the field of customs, transportation by road, rail and sea transport, as well as joint investments.

Turkmenistan optimizes its flight connection with Arab countries. In accordance with the implementation of Turkmenistan's national program for development of the civil aviation, the country's national air carrier (Turkmenistan Airlines) plans to open air service from Ashgabat to Kuwait, Muscat, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Cairo.

