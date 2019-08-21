UNICEF discussing Aral Sea issue in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 21

The round table discussions are being held in Ashgabat to discuss the impact of the Aral Sea crisis and environmental degradation on the healthcare and nutrition of mothers and children, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The event was organized by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) together with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan to sum up the results of joint activity in this sphere.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Turkmenistan supports and enforces, covers social and economic aspects. Presently, Turkmenistan’s current legislation is fully consistent with the international legal norms.

Turkmenistan is affected by the problem of Aral Sea's ecology. It is most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz region, where problems have arisen with the provision of drinking water, the fight against salinization of cultivation lands.

With the founding of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was established in the 1990s with the aim to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.

