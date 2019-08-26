Turkmenistan to submit draft resolution to UN General Assembly on stable energy transit

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan intends to submit a draft resolution aimed at developing an international energy partnership during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly set to begin its work on September 17, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

This concerns the resolution of the UN General Assembly titled " Reliable and Stable Transit of Energy and its Role in Ensuring Sustainable Development and International Cooperation." During the upcoming session, Turkmenistan proposes to discuss with all interested parties forming an international expert group for working on developing UN’s modern international legal instruments designed to ensure compliance with the general principles of doing business in the global energy space, the information reads.

Similar initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan on the reliability and stability of energy supplies have previously received support from the international community. As such, the UN General Assembly resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan in 2008 and 2013, were unanimously adopted.

According to a report by British Petroleum (BP), Turkmenistan ranks fourth in terms of natural gas reserves in the world. The country currently sells it to China and Russia. Under the Program for the Development of Oil and Gas Industry in Turkmenistan, the country’s annual gas production is expected to reach 250 bcma by 2030, most of it to be allocated for export.

The construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was launched in December 2015. In addition, Brussels and Ashgabat are working on preparing a draft of the legal framework agreement on future gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Europe. The basis for the corresponding work is the declaration on the development of cooperation in the field of energy among Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and the EU signed on May 1, 2015.

