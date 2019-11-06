Turkmenistan preparing for participating in Expo 2020 Dubai

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 6

Turkmen officials met with Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties stressed the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE on a wide range and discussed the importance of this international exhibition in terms of developing the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries.

In particular, the sides discussed the organizational issues related to the participation of the Turkmen representatives in this large-scale event.

The Turkmen Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations selected the project of Tekmil local private enterprise as a national pavilion.

National symbols will be depicted on the pavilion, namely, a bas-relief of the Akhal-Teke horse on the pediment of the pavilion, carpets, spectacular lighting and elements of the Turkmen jurt.

One of the walls of the pavilion, fifty meters wide, will be assembled from LED screens, which will showcase the country's natural and historical sights, magnificent seascapes and the Caspian Sea pearl – Avaza seaside resort, magnificent architecture and industrial giants.

The company intends to use innovative technologies, as well as high-resolution video content, which will allow creating 3D visualization.

The area of ​​the national pavilion will reach 1,581 square meters. The opportunities for business forums and meetings will be created here.

The exhibition in Dubai will be held under the slogan "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future". In accordance with the forecasts, the exhibition will attract about 25 million guests to the city during six months. The new Dubai Trade Center covering ​​438 hectares designed specifically for the exhibition will be the official platform for the Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition pavilion.

