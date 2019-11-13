Turkmenistan taking part in Paris Peace Forum

13 November 2019 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Minister of Education Aknabat Atabaeva is taking part in the second Paris Peace Forum, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The purpose of the event is to promote multidimensional international cooperation and collective action for the benefit of sustainable development of states.

The main topic of the forum is peace and security, ecology, innovation, inclusive economy, culture and education.

All these points are reflected in more than 700 projects and initiatives from 115 countries proposed by international organizations, non-governmental organizations, enterprises, development agencies and foundations, public associations, think tanks and universities.

More than a hundred of the most relevant projects, according to the tender committee, were selected for consideration by the forum participants. The top ten of them will receive support, and the results of their implementation will be discussed at the next Paris Peace Forum.

