Turkmenistan to take part in Tashkent meeting of Central Asian FMs

14 November 2019 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen deputy prime minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov will take part in a meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers in Tashkent Nov. 15-16, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The corresponding order was signed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The headquarters of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia is located in Ashgabat. This year, Turkmenistan has chaired the CIS and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Turkmenistan took part in the implementation of major regional infrastructure projects. In particular, these projects include gas pipeline to China through Uzbekistan’s and Kazakhstan’s territories, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway and others.

