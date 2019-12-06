Turkmenistan mulls refugee issues with UN reps

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 6

A meeting with representatives of the regional department of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Central Asia was held at the Turkmen State Migration Service, Trend reports referring to the service.

The parties expressed confidence in expanding bilateral partnership.

As a permanent member of the UNHCR Executive Committee, Turkmenistan pursues state policy in accordance with its commitments envisaged by the conventions, the report said.

In November 2014, the UNHCR approved a plan of action to eradicate statelessness for 2014-2024, which was enshrined in a resolution of the UN General Assembly. In 2011-2018, 8,880 people, and in 2019 – 863 people, were accepted into the Turkmen citizenship.

