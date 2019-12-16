Pakistan appoints ambassador to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Irfan Ahmed, who previously worked as an adviser and deputy head of Pakistan's diplomatic mission in Sweden, was appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to Turkmen media outlets.

Turkmenistan and Pakistan actively cooperate in promoting multifaceted transport and energy projects, including gas pipeline construction of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), power lines and fiber optic communication on route Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP), said in a statement.

Since 1996, the National Bank of Pakistan, which has a full banking license, has been operating in Turkmenistan.

Opening of Ashgabat branch meets the aspirations of Pakistan’s government to strengthen economic and trade relations between two countries, as well as giving impetus to the promotion of the TAPI gas pipeline project.

