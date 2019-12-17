Iranian ambassador completes diplomatic tenure in Turkmenistan

17 December 2019 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A farewell meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan Seyed Mohammad Ahmadi, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, was held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on Dec. 16, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The Turkmen side thanked the ambassador for his significant contribution to the comprehensive development of the traditional cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran and expressed wishes for success in his future activities.

Gholamabbas Arbab-Khales has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan, Trend reported earlier referring to the press service of the Iranian president.

Turkmenistan and Iran border on the Caspian Sea and have a long land border. Several major joint economic projects have been recently implemented.

The gas pipeline Korpeje-Kurt-kui commissioned in 1996 and the transit branch Dovletabat-Sarahs-Hangeran built recently in addition to the pipeline can be mentioned among the most important projects.

The two countries focus on joint activities in the transport and transit sector, as well as road construction, the electricity and gas sectors.

According to the Turkmen Ministry of Finance and Economy, 142 enterprises of various forms of ownership with the participation of Iranian capital, including limited partnerships, subsidiaries, representative offices and branches have been registered in the country.

