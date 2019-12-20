Turkmen president starts working visit to Russia

20 December 2019 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The working visit of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Russia has kicked off, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The report said that participation of the Turkmen delegation in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg is planned.

“Turkmenistan’s relations with the CIS are of mutually beneficial nature,” the statement said.

Ashgabat announced its participation in the CIS as an “associate member” during a meeting held in August 2005 in Russia’s Kazan city.

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry noted that Turkmenistan is committed to sound and fair relations within the CIS and reminded that following the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of States held in Ashgabat Oct. 11, 2019, a Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States was adopted.

This document helps strengthen the legal framework for cooperation among the CIS member states and, at the same time, opens up great opportunities for partners within the CIS.

The goods exported from Turkmenistan to the CIS countries mainly include fuel and energy complex products, liquefied gas, polyethylene and products made from it, cotton fiber, fabrics and yarn, finished textile products, wool, animal oils, agricultural products.

In turn, Turkmenistan imports from the CIS countries technological and electrical equipment, vehicles, non-ferrous metals, wood, building materials, furniture, rubber, pharmaceutical products, chemical products, grain crops and food products.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan permits pork import from several Russian regions
Business 15:31
Turkey's exports of electrical goods to Russia up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 14:23
Turkmenistan's health ministry to purchase medicines via tender
Tenders 11:33
Ethiopian Ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:23
Turkmenistan state gas concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 11:02
TOP 5 countries for labor migrants from Turkey in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 09:59
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy sums up results of activities in 2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:31
Kazakhstan permits pork import from several Russian regions
Business 15:31
Turkey increases motor car exports to Georgia
Business 15:26
Japan PM asks Iran's Rouhani to stick to nuclear deal
Other News 15:20
S.Korean companies set up lab in Uzbekistan to identify defects in oil, gas industry
Oil&Gas 15:13
Epsilon receives flow rate of 700,000 cm of gas at new well in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:10
S&P Global Platts: Southern Gas Corridor to help Europe reduce coal generation
Oil&Gas 15:01
S&P Global Platts reveals forecasts for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion
Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijani citizens mostly visited Iran this year
Tourism 14:49