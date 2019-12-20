Turkmen president starts working visit to Russia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The working visit of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Russia has kicked off, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The report said that participation of the Turkmen delegation in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg is planned.

“Turkmenistan’s relations with the CIS are of mutually beneficial nature,” the statement said.

Ashgabat announced its participation in the CIS as an “associate member” during a meeting held in August 2005 in Russia’s Kazan city.

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry noted that Turkmenistan is committed to sound and fair relations within the CIS and reminded that following the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of States held in Ashgabat Oct. 11, 2019, a Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States was adopted.

This document helps strengthen the legal framework for cooperation among the CIS member states and, at the same time, opens up great opportunities for partners within the CIS.

The goods exported from Turkmenistan to the CIS countries mainly include fuel and energy complex products, liquefied gas, polyethylene and products made from it, cotton fiber, fabrics and yarn, finished textile products, wool, animal oils, agricultural products.

In turn, Turkmenistan imports from the CIS countries technological and electrical equipment, vehicles, non-ferrous metals, wood, building materials, furniture, rubber, pharmaceutical products, chemical products, grain crops and food products.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news