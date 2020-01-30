Turkmenistan preparing for transition to bicameral parliamentary system

30 January 2020 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A meeting of Turkmenistan's Constitutional Commission on amendments and additions to the country's main law was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Government.

The project was discussed under the chairmanship of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

This project has been developed as part of the restructuring of the country's legislative body, the expansion of its powers and the further improvement of its activities, Berdimuhamedov said.

It is expected that the corresponding amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan will be adopted in connection with the inclusion of the highest representative body - the People's Council (Halk Maslahaty) and the Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan into a single bicameral structure.

It is also proposed to name the new body the National Council (Milli Geňeş) of Turkmenistan, its legislative chamber - the Mejlis, and the representative chamber - the Halk Maslahaty.

In accordance with the current Constitution, the parliament adopts laws, makes amendments and additions to the Basic Law, approves the state budget; resolves the issues related to the holding of popular referendums, sets the elections of MPs, members of representative bodies, presidential elections; considers the issues of the appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Supreme Court, the attorney general, the interior minister, the minister of justice upon the president’s proposal; ratifies and denounces international treaties; and addresses the issues of changing the state border and the administrative-territorial division of the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan discloses volume of production at Nayip gas-processing complex
Oil&Gas 11:15
Turkmenistan's FM participates in Green Central Asia conference
Turkmenistan 29 January 12:21
Russia's Astrakhan pins high hopes to boost co-op with Turkmenistan
Business 28 January 18:12
Turkmenistan to hold International Investment Forum in Ashgabat
Business 28 January 16:45
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan cooperating in field of port control
Transport 28 January 15:56
Turkmenistan, US discuss security co-op
Business 28 January 15:54
Latest
Number of permissions granted for construction increases in Georgia
Construction 11:40
Oil falls amid spread of Wuhan virus, rising crude inventories
Oil&Gas 11:37
Kazakhstan to return Kazakhs remaining in China
Kazakhstan 11:36
Zenith Energy establishes its Norway subsidiary
Oil&Gas 11:35
President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president
Politics 11:24
Yotpo buys Bulgarian marketing solution co SMSBump
Israel 11:24
President of France Emmanuel Macron made phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
Politics 11:23
Deputy PM responds to PACE's biased position towards Azerbaijan
Politics 11:18
Turkmenistan discloses volume of production at Nayip gas-processing complex
Oil&Gas 11:15