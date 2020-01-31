Deputy PM for security, military, legal issues appointed in Turkmenistan

31 January 2020 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Police Lieutenant General Charymyrat Amanov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers (Deputy Prime Minister) for Security, Military and Legal Affairs and Secretary of the Turkmen State Security Council, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen president’s decree.

Amanov previously served as the rector of the institute under the Turkmen Interior Ministry.

“Turkmenistan's President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Turkmen Armed Forces, General Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting of the Turkmen State Security Council in this regard,” Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper wrote.

The president emphasized that the tasks facing national military and law enforcement agencies urge each leader to take a responsible approach to the assigned tasks.

Among the main vectors of the forthcoming work, President Berdimuhamedov determined the adoption of comprehensive measures to improve the staff training system.

Turkmenistan has been following the status of positive neutrality, defense sufficiency and has not been included in any of the military-political blocs since 1995.

