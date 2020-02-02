Turkmenistan Airlines suspends flights to China

2 February 2020 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines suspended flights to Beijing (China) with the aim of carrying out preventive measures to hinder the spread of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus on Feb. 1, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The Turkmen flag carrier notes that the safety of passengers and crew is a priority.

Information about the resumption of flights will be announced in advance.

According to Turkmen media, special flights were organized to evacuate citizens of Turkmenistan from China.

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The cases of coronavirus have already been reported in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Germany and Finland.

In China alone, the number of patients with pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus has exceeded 9,600 people and the death toll is over 200.

