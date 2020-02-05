World Martial Arts Masterships proposed to be held in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting was held in the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan with the delegation of the Republic of Korea headed by the Secretary General of the WMC-World Martial Arts Masterships Committee Jae Keun Choi on Feb. 4, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen ministry.

Expressing hope for the development of cooperation with Turkmenistan, the delegation of the World Martial Arts Masterships Committee proposed to consider hosting the World Martial Arts Masterships in Turkmenistan in the future.

Being an organization established in 2016, the World Martial Arts Masterships Committee stands for the promotion of sport events and festivals, primarily the World Martial Arts Masterships, the report said.

It was noted that the Turkmen national team won the first place at the World Martial Arts Masterships held in 2019 in the South Korean city Chungju.

The guests highly appraised the development of sports movement in Turkmenistan which turned into one of the leading centers for hosting the large-scale international events.

In November 2018, the World Weightlifting Championships, and in September 2017, the 5th Asian Indoor Games and Martial Arts Games were held in Ashgabat.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news