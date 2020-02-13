Turkmenistan, Romania hold inter-MFA consultations

Turkmenistan 13 February 2020 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan, Romania hold inter-MFA consultations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Turkmen-Romanian consultations on consular affairs were held in the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

Director General of the Consular Affairs Department of the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry Muntean Valentin Ciprian headed the Romanian delegation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues related to the enhancement of the process of providing the consular services including the exchange of experience between the corresponding organizations of Turkmenistan and Romania.

Also taking into consideration the process of digitalization of various spheres of public and private sectors of Turkmenistan, the parties agreed to develop cooperation on providing the necessary consular services given the rich experience of Romania.

Earlier, it was reported that Ashgabat and Bucharest had agreed on intensifying political and diplomatic efforts for potentially inking a political declaration on the creation of a transport and transit corridor connecting the Caspian to the Black Sea.

It is expected that Romania's Constanta may become a transshipment point of goods transported from the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi to the EU, as well as from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the context of ensuring the access of goods from Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries to European markets.

