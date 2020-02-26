Health Ministry: No coronavirus cases observed in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), Turkmenistan is carrying out the comprehensive work to prevent the threat of acute pneumonia caused by coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Extraordinary Commission to Combat the Spread of Diseases Purli Agamyradov and Minister of Health and Medical Industry Nurmuhammet Amannepesov.

“A dangerous disease caused by coronavirus has not been observed in Turkmenistan,” Amannepesov said.

“The appropriate control and quarantines have been imposed for citizens arriving from abroad to ensure security,” the message said. “The departure of Turkmen citizens to the countries affected with coronavirus has been limited except for official necessity.”

“The round-the-clock duty is carried out at the local international airports and in all state border zones,” the message said. “The medical check-up is carried out by using modern specialized equipment.”

“Citizens arriving from the countries where this dangerous disease has been observed are thoroughly checked by doctors,” the message said. “The specialized medical facilities are provided with all necessary equipment and medicines.”

“The control over the import of foodstuffs, consumer goods delivered from abroad has been strengthened,” the message said. “All medical institutions have a sufficient number of disinfectants, antiseptics and medicines. Local doctors are provided with personal protective equipment.”

“Adequate control was ensured on all modes of transport and at customs checkpoints,” the message said. “Citizens arriving from abroad undergo medical check-up.”

“Family doctors vaccinate the population against acute respiratory diseases,” the message said. “The preventive measures are intensively taken among students, schoolchildren, as well as children attending kindergartens and their parents.”

“It is necessary to ensure control over the visits of Turkmen citizens traveling abroad for tourism, cultural, sports and other purposes,” the president said. “We also should continue conducting thorough medical check-up of citizens coming with similar goals to our country.”

Turkmenistan Airlines cancelled the flights to Beijing, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, explaining this decision with the danger of the spread of coronavirus.