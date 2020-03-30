Scientific sphere switches to digital mode in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30



The scientific sphere is switching to digital mode In Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to online-newspaper Turkmenistan.ru.

A meeting of the Parliament on the subject was held via videoconference. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced a decision on the transition of the scientific sphere of Turkmenistan to digital mode from 2020 through 2025. The MPs also discussed a plan covering necessary measures for its implementation.

According to the plan, transferring to the digital sphere, Turkmenistan's research activities will reach a new level in five years. This format of work will help to create links between science, education and production. Those links will provide scientific, technical and intellectual support for the digital transformation of the national economy.

The implementation of this program will help to create a sustainable system that will be based on IT technologies. It will also be possible to achieve close interaction between science and production in accordance with world best practices.

Earlier at a meeting of the Parliament, the head of state underlined the need to switch many areas to the digital mode due to the threat of coronavirus.