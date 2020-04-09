Turkmenistan, World Bank discuss cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Turkmenistan has discussed prospects of economic and financial cooperation with the World Bank, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Economy, and Central Bank of Turkmenistan participated in the discussions that were held via a videoconference on April 8, 2020.

The parties paid special attention to attracting investment in agricultural projects of Turkmenistan’s small and medium-sized businesses.

The results of the sides' relationship based on the principles of mutual trust and respect were noted. The necessity to combine efforts in the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the World Bank was also highlighted.

Turkmenistan has been a member of the World Bank Group since 1992. A representative office of the World Bank was opened in 1996 in Ashgabat. World Bank provides support to the country in various spheres including consulting on national wealth funds' management, preparing an Accounting and Auditing Report on the Observance of Standards and Codes (ROSC), modernization of the Service for Hydrometeorology and other fields.