Public discussion of amendments to national constitution begins in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov has instructed to take into account every initiative of citizens related to the constitutional reform in the country, Trend reports with reference to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.



"No initiative of our people should be left without attention. People should be aware that their opinion is always important,” said the head of state.



Turkmenistan has started the discussion of the constitutional law on changes and amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan. The decisions on the amendments to the constitution will be made with the participation of citizens, public organizations and political parties.

This reform has to be approved due to the rapidly changing economic and political situation in the world, the new requirements of the time, and the country's commitment to international legal norms, the president stressed.

Citizens pay special attention to the events taking place in the country, and to key aspects of the constitutional reform, the report said.

Democratization of society, ensuring sustainable and stable growth of the economy as well as improving the well-being and quality of life of the population are the results of the constitutional reforms carried out in Turkmenistan.