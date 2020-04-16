Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss bilateral cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Ukraine have discussed political relations between the two countries, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussion was held in a video conference format on April 15, 2020. Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Ukraine attended the video conference.

The sides also discussed important aspects of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and reviewed previously signed agreements.

The parties noted the friendly nature of the relations between Turkmenistan and Ukraine. The participants of the video conference paid special attention to the high level of bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance to further strengthen the relations.

The protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Ukraine was signed on October 10, 1992, in Ashgabat.