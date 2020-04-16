Turkmenistan intends to strengthen cooperation with international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Turkmenistan aims to strengthen cooperation with international organizations, Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The remark was made at the first meeting of the Coordination Commission for the implementation of the action plan for 2020 held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the plan for 2020, the country also intends to improve relations with world economic and financial institutions.

The meeting was held as part of the Program for the Development of Turkmenistan's Foreign Economic Activities for 2020-2025.

The participants provided detailed reports on their work for the first quarter of 2020, and considered measures for the successful implementation of the Program for the Development of Turkmenistan's Foreign Economic Activities for 2020-2025. The macroeconomic situation in the world and the possibility of strengthening Turkmenistan's foreign economic activity were also noted.

Members of the parliament of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of more than 30 ministries as well as representatives of the Turkmenistan’s private sector participated in the meeting.