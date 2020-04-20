Turkmenistan to hold talks with number of international institutions

Turkmenistan 20 April 2020 12:57 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan to hold talks with number of international institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20
Trend:

Turkmenistan has planned to hold talks with a number of international institutions by the end of the April, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan informational portal.

The negotiations will be held in the videoconference format, the report said.

The first talk is scheduled for April 22 to establish the One Window network in all Turkmenistan’s customs points through the ASYCUDA World system. This network is being implemented in collaboration with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as well as country’s relevant agencies.

The next conference is scheduled with the International Road Transport Union (IRU) for April 23. This videoconference is aimed at introduction of electronic documents for the registration of vehicles and goods both imported into Turkmenistan and going as transit.

A meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek joint group on international automobile communications is also planned to be held this month.

In order to implement the priority projects, it is planned to hold video talks between the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation and Turkmenistan’s State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan to build carpet workshop
Turkmenistan to build carpet workshop
Kyrgyzstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey
Kyrgyzstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey
Turkmenistan cuts down import of ready-made clothing from Turkey
Turkmenistan cuts down import of ready-made clothing from Turkey
Loading Bars
Latest
Schlumberger sees decline in production, drilling revenues Oil&Gas 13:56
Oil falls as stocks fill, earnings set to shrink Oil&Gas 13:56
So-called "presidential election" in Nagorno-Karabakh is a clear violation of international law: Turkish expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:42
Iran's Mostazafan Foundation active on stock market, continues coronavirus-related aid Business 13:35
Iranian miners in West Azerbaijan Province donate money to healthcare sector Iran 13:31
Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia nearing 400 Georgia 13:28
Turkmenistan to build carpet workshop Business 13:27
FIDs on LNG projects to be affected by declining oil prices Oil&Gas 13:23
Total liabilities of Azerbaijani leading insurers disclosed Economy 13:11
Iran announces amount of funds sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 13:09
Kyrgyzstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 13:07
Iran develops new screening app to trace coronavirus cases Iran 13:06
Turkmenistan cuts down import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 13:00
Life in the era of COVID-19 Other News 13:00
Iran reveals number of mines to be restored in Hormozgan province Business 12:59
TAP updates on progress as of late March Oil&Gas 12:59
Turkmenistan to hold talks with number of international institutions Turkmenistan 12:57
Philippines records 19 new coronavirus deaths, 200 more cases Other News 12:53
New Zealand extends lockdown by a week, to ease measures on April 27 Other News 12:51
Britain secured 25 million protective gowns from China Europe 12:49
Danske Bank board proposes no dividends be paid for 2019 Europe 12:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction Finance 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev: In current conditions attempts to deceive the state will be tantamount to betrayal Politics 12:41
Produce in Georgia program expands Business 12:38
President Ilham Aliyev: We will provide 90,000 unemployed people with public jobs Politics 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev: For two months, state should pay 190 manats a month not to 200,000, but 600,000 people Politics 12:28
China slightly increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 12:27
Iran abolishes export duty on onion and chicken Business 12:26
Iranian knowledge-based company replaces Canadian supplier in telecommunications industry Business 12:25
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed main administrative, scientific, educational and laboratory complex of AzerEnergy OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 12:24
Kyrgyzstan actively importing leather products from Turkey Turkey 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev: Today we clearly see professionalism of our doctors Politics 12:19
Car production decreases in Iran Business 12:17
Dollar rate's growth in Uzbekistan slows down Finance 12:15
Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases Other News 12:14
South Korea’s companies ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan Business 12:13
President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that extension of quarantine regime is the only right decision Politics 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev: National accord in the country has grown to an unprecedented level Politics 12:02
Cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 12:00
Gold coin price drops in Iran Business 11:58
President Ilham Aliyev: Main priorities for us during pandemic are people's health, their social protection and growth of economic activity in accordance with situation Politics 11:57
Kazakhstan’s Mangistauenergomunay opens tender for management systems automation Tenders 11:47
Online exams start at Baku Higher Oil School Society 11:45
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Christian community of Azerbaijan Politics 11:45
Iran reveals revenue of mining industry Business 11:43
Kazakh citizens buy more real estate in Turkey Turkey 11:38
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:38
Kazakhstan increases export of chemical goods to Azerbaijan via railways Transport 11:14
UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right Europe 11:10
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Israel slightly increases Turkey 11:06
Number of Turkish job seekers in Ukraine significantly increases Turkey 10:55
Uzbekneftegaz continues to boost natural gas production Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran provides incentives to renewable energy producers Oil&Gas 10:52
ECB to give banks ample time to resume pre-crisis capital rules Europe 10:48
Kazakhstan launches production of tractors equipped with disinfection equipment Transport 10:47
Iranian currency rates for April 20 Finance 10:32
Rouhani: mosques, holy places be closed in Iran amid coronavirus outbreak Iran 10:29
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from Garbiy Ernazar well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:19
Gasoline price falls in Georgia Oil&Gas 10:18
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on April 20 Finance 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
City Council: Tehran municipality needs financial support to fight coronavirus Iran 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 20 Finance 10:07
Mexico is Azerbaijan's main trading partner among Latin American countries Economy 10:03
World Bank allocates loan to Iran to fight coronavirus Business 09:53
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 20 Uzbekistan 09:43
New Zealand extends lockdown by a week, to ease measures on April 27 Other News 08:46
SOCAR Turkey aims to expand digital transformation in Petkim to other group companies (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Death toll in Canada shooting rises to 17 - TV Other News 07:41
S. Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10,674 in total World 06:52
Near 50 people killed in attacks by gunmen in N. Nigeria Other News 05:59
Egypt confirms 112 new COVID-19 cases, 3,144 in total Arab World 05:04
At least 13 people killed in Canada shooting rampage Other News 04:42
Chile reports 9,730 cases and 126 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 02:48
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 02:12
Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow exceeds 200 - crisis center Russia 01:10
France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far from over Europe 00:13
Turkey, U.S. presidents agree to protect economy, public health from COVID-19 threat Turkey 19 April 23:26
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll hits one-week low Europe 19 April 22:41
Drillers will see cancellation in contract volumes in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 19 April 22:11
Territories given to investors in Iran's Aras Free Trade and Industrial Zone announced Finance 19 April 22:08
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 20 Oil&Gas 19 April 22:07
Georgian Foreign Ministry: Nearly 7,000 Georgian migrants return to their homeland Transport 19 April 22:05
Iran reveals customs revenues Finance 19 April 22:00
Georgian government approves wheat subsidy program Business 19 April 21:59
Iran's POMC to start drilling at South Pars Oil&Gas 19 April 21:57
Suspended well restores production at Iran-Iraq joint oil field Oil&Gas 19 April 21:44
Iran to build its largest solar panel station Oil&Gas 19 April 21:40
Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach 86,306 Turkey 19 April 21:20
French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall Europe 19 April 20:25
COVID-19 death toll in Netherlands rises to 3,684 Europe 19 April 19:52
UK reports 596 COVID-19 deaths as total tops 16,000 Europe 19 April 19:17
North Korea's foreign ministry denies letter sent to Trump: KCNA Other News 19 April 18:49
Global number of COVID-19 death toll tops 160,000: Johns Hopkins University World 19 April 17:57
Azerbaijan confirms 25 more coronavirus cases, 122 recover, 1 dies Azerbaijan 19 April 17:36
Peter Tase: Azerbaijan made outstanding progress in mitigating COVID-19 consequences Azerbaijan 19 April 17:18
COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 394 Georgia 19 April 17:03
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 1,135, confirmed infections hit 27,740 Europe 19 April 16:15
Exploration drilling begins in east of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 19 April 15:07
Iran reveals roads and railways to be commissioned Construction 19 April 15:07
All news