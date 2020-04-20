Turkmenistan to hold talks with number of international institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

Turkmenistan has planned to hold talks with a number of international institutions by the end of the April, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan informational portal.



The negotiations will be held in the videoconference format, the report said.

The first talk is scheduled for April 22 to establish the One Window network in all Turkmenistan’s customs points through the ASYCUDA World system. This network is being implemented in collaboration with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as well as country’s relevant agencies.

The next conference is scheduled with the International Road Transport Union (IRU) for April 23. This videoconference is aimed at introduction of electronic documents for the registration of vehicles and goods both imported into Turkmenistan and going as transit.

A meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek joint group on international automobile communications is also planned to be held this month.

In order to implement the priority projects, it is planned to hold video talks between the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation and Turkmenistan’s State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs.