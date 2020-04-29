Turkmenistan, UNIDO discuss implementation of joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

Turkmenistan and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) discussed implementation of joint projects, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan State News Agency.

A number of UNIDO’s industrial projects were presented at the online videoconference held at Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan via video.

UNIDO’s effective cooperation with many of state structures of Turkmenistan, especially in the textile and carpet industries, was highlighted.

Currently, Turkmenistan is implementing new projects in its industrial sector to increase the output of import-substituting products, form new facilities, and create processing enterprises for the production of diverse and competitive products based on the use of local raw materials, said the report.

Turkmenistan has a favorable climate for business which prospects for production and export of many goods.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is a specialized agency with the primary objective to promote and accelerate industrial development in developing countries and countries with economies in transition.

