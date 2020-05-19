Turkmenistan extends cancellation of international flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan Airlines has extended cancellation of international flights, Trend reports with reference to Arzuw NEWS information portal.



The country suspended international flights until June 20, 2020, due to COVID-19. Previously, Turkmenistan canceled all international flights until May 20, 2020.

The airline offers the passengers to apply for a refund on previously booked flights, or wait for the resumption of flights and re-book them.

In March, Turkmenistan Airlines organized charter flights to China, to bring back its citizens.



Turkmenistan Airlines is the flag carrier and only airline of Turkmenistan, headquartered in Ashgabat. It operates domestic and international passenger and cargo services mainly from its hub at Ashgabat International Airport.



The state-owned service Turkmenistan Airlines was founded on May 4, 1992. Turkmenistan Airlines became the first airline in the former Soviet Union to purchase a Boeing 737-300 in 1992. This Boeing is a narrow-body aircraft produced by Boeing Commercial Airplanes at its Renton Factory in Washington.

