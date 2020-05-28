Turkmenistan, OSCE discuss measures to combat terrorism financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan and OSCE discussed measures to counter terrorism financing, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.



International adviser Svetlana Poddubskaya held an online consultation on the First Draft Technical Report on the compliance of the national system of Turkmenistan with the standards for countering money laundering and the financing of terrorism hosted by Ministry of Finance and Economics of Turkmenistan on May 27, 2020.

The consultations were held within the framework of the national preparations to the Mutual Assessment by Eurasian Group for the Development of Financial Measures against Money Laundering (EAG).



The Turkmen side was represented by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Economics, Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court, the State Statistics Committee, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange, the State Customs Service, the Central Bank and a number of commercial banks and postal organizations providing money transfer services, as well as staff members of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.



During the consultations, the parties considered the process of mutual assessment according to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) methodology, including the compliance of the country's legislation with the FATF standards.



Parties also discussed issues related to international cooperation in combating money laundering and financing terrorism, targeted financial sanctions, as well as supervision in the sector of established non-financial enterprises and professions.



The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat works on security issues, including arms control; border management; the fight against terrorism; trafficking in human beings, arms and drugs; economic and environmental topics; human rights, good governance, and rule of law issues; and elections and media freedom.

