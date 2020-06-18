Embassy of Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan introduces electronic visa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



The embassies of the Republic of Korea will stop issuing visa stickers in all countries from July 1, 2020, and will switch to issuing e-visas, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan.



In order to get an e-visa, participants should visit www.visa.go.kr, register, fill in the necessary details. The received document must be printed out and provided during entrance to the country.



The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in February 1992. The South Korean embassy was opened in Turkmenistan in January 2007.

Several large South Korean companies are successfully working in Turkmenistan. In particular, LG International and Hundai Engineering Co.LTD got large projects in the oil and gas sector in Turkmenistan.



LG International and Hundai Engineering Co.LTD completed a project worth $1.2 billion on service terms for the development of Galkynysh hydrocarbon deposit, having the largest natural gas reserves.



Earlier , Turkmenistan’s intention to expand cooperation with the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-sure) in financing the projects to be implemented in Turkmenistan by Korean companies was noted. Seoul hopes for partnership with Turkmenistan in such spheres as the development of gas fields, the creation of petrochemical and gas infrastructure and modernization of the industry.



---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva