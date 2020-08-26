Austria's ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to Turkmenistan, Gerhard Sailler is completing his diplomatic mission, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with Ambassador of Austria to Turkmenistan, Gerhard Sailler on August 25, 2020.

During the conversation, the minister expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his work and contribution to the development and strengthening of Turkmen-Austrian cooperation.

In turn, the Austrian ambassador expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for its comprehensive support in expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The countries cooperate in areas such as inter-parliamentary partnership, trade, and economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas. Along with this, the Austrian-Turkmen society is functioning, and academic contacts between universities of the two countries are also being established.

As earlier Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria told Trend, Austria's main area of interest in Turkmenistan is energy, including renewable sources of energy, environmental technologies such as water and waste management, health technology and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food processing, infrastructure and digitalization (e-government, e-learning), added ministry.

As reported, negotiations on establishing business contacts between the Turkmen Rysgal Joint Stock Commercial Bank and Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International were held.

The prospects of the country's cooperation with Austria cover the creation of joint innovative facilities in the Turkmen free economic zones, the construction of mineral fertilizer production plants, and cooperation in petrochemical and gas sectors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Твиттер: @JeilaAliyeva